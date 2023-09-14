Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 78-year-old in Colusa County

Officials said Judith Ann Isola, 78, walked away from her husband and son, and it's not clear where she went.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to find a missing elderly woman after she went missing Thursday morning in Colusa County.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Four Mile Road south of Maxwell Colusa Road for a missing person report just before 10 a.m.

Officials said Judith Ann Isola, 78, walked away from her husband and son, and it's not clear where she went.

She has short grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink stripes and tan shorts. She stands at 5'2" and 128 pounds.

Anyone with information on where she could be can call the Colusa County Sheriff's Office.

