Many will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Wednesday with barbecue and fireworks. However, the meaning of the day is different for those who served or who are still serving.

Alejandro Jauregui joined the military in 2003. He served four combat tours with two in Iraq and the other two in Afghanistan before he got injured.

"When we were looking for a third device, that's when I stopped on the fourth device," Jauregui said. "As a result I lost both my legs. One below the knee, one above the knee, two fingertips, lost my hearing on my right side."

Jauregui said the loss felt so quick.

"You really don't think," Jauregui said. "I think at the moment you're so focused on staying alive that you don't really think about what your future looks like until you wake up in the hospital."

Today, Jauregui spends a lot of time with a non-profit organization "Ranger Road", that helps veterans through fitness. He lives in Woodland with his family and looks forward to spending time with them on the Fourth of July.

"It's our Independence Day," Jauregui said. "I think in the military, when you've served in the military, you lived what it takes to earn our freedom."

He said the Fourth of July is just one of the holidays he missed while serving.

"I was in the army," Jauregui said. "We did year-long tours, so all my four deployments has been year long. Missed holidays, missed birthdays, missed Christmases."

Ranger Road will be holding an event on September 8. The organization will be sponsoring up to 50 disabled veterans to skydive for free.

