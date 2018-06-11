Jump Bikes will nearly double its service area in Sacramento, expanding from 14 to 25 square miles. The electric bicycle sharing service will spread its area east to Power Inn Road, north to the American River and south to Fruitridge Road.

Additionally, Jump Bikes is adding 2.7 square miles to West Sacramento and 2 square miles to Davis.

“The new expansion areas incorporate over 100 suggestions from the public WikiMap voting campaign,” Alex Hagelin, the JUMP Launch General Manager of Sacramento, said in a news release. “In total, we’re adding 5.5 Square Miles of low-income high minority areas (LIHM), which will increase our LIHM coverage by 50 percent in Sacramento.”

Since coming to Sacramento in May 2018, Jump Bikes has already increased its bike fleet in the Sacramento area from 300 to 900, responding to increased demand for affordable transportation options in the city. This additional coverage brings the Jump Bike service area in the Sacramento area to a total of 46 square miles.

Jump Bike service area almost doubles.

The increase in service area also occurs after new incentives were announced for Sacramento riders. Jump Bikes Sacramento now offers a "return to hub credit", where bikers can rent any bike outside a Jump hub and return it to a hub to receive $0.25 credit to their account. The second additional incentive, "low-charge bounty" can get riders $1 in credits and a free trip.

Just find a low-charge bounty bike indicated by the gold dollar symbol in the app, return the bike to a charging station indicated by green and white lightning bolt, and dock the rental.

“This expansion is yet another demonstration of the fact that we’re continuing to deliver on our vision of bringing together multiple modes of transportation within the Uber app—so that users can choose the fastest or most affordable way to get where they’re going,” Hagelin said.

© 2018 KXTV