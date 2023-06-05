Ride Into The Music Festival, Hometown Parade and more big events happening in Folsom this June

Summer is on the horizon and Folsom has several big events happening this month and there's something for everyone.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The month of June is packed with big events all over Folsom. From a big country music festival to Folsom’s very own hometown parade, there is something for everyone to get out and enjoy as we reach the transition from spring to summer.

Here’s what the city has in store for you:

Twilight Concert Series

Thursday, June 1 at Historic Folsom Amphitheater

The Twilight concert series kicks off this month and is every Thursday night until August! Enjoy an evening of music with friends and family under the stars. This is a free concert series, no tickets or reservations are required. Organizers say to bring low-backed chairs that sit close to the ground or picnic blankets and a light jacket for after dark. See the lineup HERE.

Heartbeat of Folsom Unveiled

Friday, June 2 at 410 Palladio Parkway

The Leadership Folsom Class of 2023 will be finishing their class project, Heartbeat of Folsom, on June 2 and will be holding a special VIP unveiling event in the piazza at the Palladio. This is the first look at the art installation that will be located around Folsom. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Shakespeare at the Amphitheater

June 5-7 from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Historic Folsom Amphitheater

This free event is a ‘highly stylized’ presentation with an added twist at the end. Organizers recommend low-backed chairs that sit close to the ground, picnic blankets and a light jacket for after dark. They say plan to arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to find a seat. For more information about the event, click HERE.

Pony Express rides back into Folsom!

Wednesday, June 7 at 823 Sutter Street

According to Historic Folsom, Folsom once served as a hub of communication and transportation, acting as the Western Terminus of the Pony Express before telegraphs and railroads made it obsolete. Every year the National Pony Express Association recreates this journey on horseback, between Sacramento and St. Joseph, Missouri, with a special stop in front of the Folsom History Museum on historic Sutter Street. This special event begins at 5 p.m. with a welcome ceremony at 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

7th Annual Powerfest Taps & Tunes

Saturday, June 10 from 4-8 p.m.

The Friends of the Folsom Powerhouse are inviting the community out to join them in celebrating the unique history and connection of the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park to the Sacramento Brewing Industry. There will be more than 20 different brews to try, live music and food trucks. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Balance Bike Bash #2

Saturday, June 17 on Sutter Street

In correlation with the Mother Lode Epic mountain bike race finishing in Historic Folsom, organizers are bringing more races for the kids! There will be free balance bike races for ages 5 and under. Races will be held on the 700-block of Sutter Street between Riley and Wool Streets and run every 30 minutes from 12-3 p.m.. For more information and to register your child, click HERE.

Celebrate Recovery - Message of Hope | Music Night

Tuesday, June 20 at 200 Wool Street at the Historic Folsom Amphitheater

Bayside Folsom is inviting the community for a night of celebrating ‘things in our lives that are holding us back from being the person we want to be.' The event will consist of music, stories from people whose lives have changed and more. The event is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, click HERE.

Hometown Radio Show

Friday, June 23 at the Historic Folsom Amphitheater

This free live music event will bring a range of bands and singers to kick off the night before the Hometown Parade. More information and the band line up will come soon. Stay updated HERE.

Hometown Parade

Saturday, June 24 at 905 Leidesdorff Street

Folsom’s annual parade on Historic Sutter Street will bring 70 entries including marching bands, floats, Wild West Groups, fire and police vehicles, horses and more. Organizers say there will be more activities to continue the celebration after the parade. The parade starts at 9 a.m. For more information, click HERE.

Ride Into The Music

Friday, June 30 at The Field at Lake Side at 755 Oak Avenue

To close out the month of June, JMF Presents and Good Vibez Presents are teaming up to bring a fun-filled evening of music, family, friends, food and activities for all ages to enjoy. With over 4,000 people expected to attend, the festival will feature top-notch performers such as Chris Lane, Tyler Rich, Canaan Smith and more. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and live music starts at 4 p.m. The festival also offers group tickets, general admission 4-pack and VIP 4-pack. For more information, click HERE.

