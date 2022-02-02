Junior Seau's brother killed in head on crash near Lakeside

The San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed to CBS 8 that the man who died was Savaii Seau, brother to Junior Seau.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A 56-year-old motorist was fatally injured Tuesday in a head-on collision with a big rig on a roadway near Lakeside, authorities reported.

Seau was heading north on Los Coches Road near Lakeview Road in the Glenview area shortly after 2 p.m. when his 2005 Audi A6 drifted into the path of a southbound Helix Water District dump truck being driven by a 60-year-old San Diego man, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting collision left the Seau gravely injured. Paramedics took him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, CHP public affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

The trucker and Seau's 42-year-old wife who had been riding in the Audi were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries, Garrow said.

While they were wearing seatbelts, Garrow says it appears as though Seau was not.

As details into what happened unfold, those who knew Seau are sharing fond memories.



Seau was a beloved PE teacher at the Warren-Walker School in La Mesa. He was also a talented artist who taught art to kids. He had two grown sons and was a dedicated stepdad.



Family friend Maria Brown says of the five Seau sons, including one who passed away at birth, Savaii is now the fourth who has passed away.



"It breaks your heart. It doesn't seem real this happened. Everyone remembers him. It's not just someone who passed through your life. It's someone that left something with you and it's just not fair he's gone," said Brown.

Investigators do not believe drugs, alcohol, or speed played a role in the crash.



The cause of the collision is under investigation.