'Just Joking': Sandy Hook Promise's PSA urges folks to take threats seriously

Comedians Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Billy Eichner and Roy Wood Jr. are just some of the comedians who helped Sandy Hook Promise convey the PSA's message.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The urgency to take a threat of violence seriously instead of as a joke is the theme of this year's PSA from Sandy Hook Promise, a national non-profit that was established after the 2012 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut.

"Just Joking" is a two-minute video showing clips of headlining comedians who appear to be telling jokes about shootings and violence.

"First day of school, last day of lives," the video starts as audiences can be heard laughing. "I want to kill people."

It is revealed later in the PSA that the comedians are quoting threats that were made prior to past shooting tragedies at schools, implying that the threat was not taken seriously.

"We really wanted to demonstrate the seriousness of this by using threats that real school shooters made before they did their heinous act," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, to FOX61 in a virtual interview Wednesday afternoon.

"Having comedians deliver it to really flip that argument on its head and demonstrate just how serious these are and that even if you think it's a joke, you need to take it seriously and say something," Hockley added.

In one clip, Sykes takes the stage, quoting the threat made prior to the Townville Elementary School Shooting in South Carolina: "Some [expletive] gonna go down. And I don't think you're going to like it." The crowd in the PSA claps and laughs in response, taking the statement as a stand-up joke.

These kinds of threats were made for months on social media before the Townville gunman took action, according to Sandy Hook Promise.

Watch the PSA below:

WARNING: This video contains sensitive content related to gun violence that may be upsetting for some viewers.

Around 80% of school shooters tell someone about their plans, but they aren't always taken seriously, according to Sandy Hook Promise.

"I think people don't always want to understand what they're seeing," Hockley said. "I think it's very difficult for any of us to think that someone would actually commit a mass shooting or a school shooting. So, sometimes it's easier to deny it and think, 'well, they're just joking."

The non-profit said part of the solution is to learn the warning signs of a violent threat. This can include someone withdrawing and isolating themselves from loved ones, bragging about access to weapons, making direct threats, and expressing those threats as a plan.

When it comes to reporting a possible threat, Hockley said many schools offer anonymous reporting systems, which Sandy Hook Promise helps supply to school districts. Students can also find a "trusted adult in their life." If there is imminent danger, call 911 so that police can intervene.

"Young people really do want to make a difference. We know that for a fact," Hockley said. "Once they know what to do, they want to do the right thing."

Hockley lost her son, Dylan, to the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on Dec. 14, 2012, which took the lives of 20 students and six staff members.

More information on the PSA and ways to spot warning signs of a potential act of violence can be found here.

