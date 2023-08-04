Grizz has joined the Wautoma Police Department as a therapy dog. His first assignment is working with one of the department's school resource officers.

WAUTOMA, Wis. — A K-9 partner of one of the western Wisconsin officers slain back in April found a new job.

Grizz worked alongside Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach until she was killed in the line of duty. Grizz was taken in by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, a western Wisconsin pet service, and recently joined the Wautoma Police Department as a therapy dog. Grizz's first assignment will be with one of the department's school resource officers.

"Yesterday our department grew with the addition of one very special officer. Please join us in welcoming Therapy K9 Officer Grizz to Wautoma," Wautoma Police posted Friday, June 16 on Facebook. "The circumstances that brought Grizz to Wautoma are heartbreaking. Grizz’s momma will forever be Officer Emily Breidenbach (EOW 04/08/23). Emily will always be a mentor for all officers with community service in their heart. We hope to make Grizz’s momma proud of all he will accomplish in Wautoma. The Chetek Police Department and community will forever be our sister city. Grizz and WPD look forward to visiting Chetek as we blend our pd families."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Breidenbach and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel pulled over a vehicle on April 8, 2023, knowing that the driver of the SUV was wanted on a warrant for failing to pay child support. Authorities said 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry also exhibited concerning behavior following a contentious divorce.

During an encounter on the side of County Road SS near the intersection with Highway 8, Perry fatally shot the 32-year-old Breidenbach and the 23-year-old Scheel. The suspect was also hit by gunfire and died later at a local hospital.

According to a post by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, Grizz was with Breidenbach in the final moments.

