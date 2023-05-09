Suspected sexual serial predator to be arraigned in Sacramento

Kabeh Cummings is facing 11 charges, including three charges of kidnapping to commit rape

SACRAMENTO, California — A suspected serial sexual predator is set to be arraigned in Sacramento, Wednesday.

Kabeh Cummings, who is accused of multiple sexual assaults in Sacramento dating back to 2010, was arrested Thursday in New York. The 35-year-old was booked into Sacramento County Jail Friday.

He was living in Staten Island when he was arrested. Cummings is facing 11 charges, including three charges of kidnapping to commit rape.

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho said with the charges he faces a maximum sentence of 180 years to life in prison.

"First and foremost my heart goes out to the victims of these heinous crimes. I hope that this arrest brings some closure to those victims and makes our community a little safer by taking a predator off the street," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference.

ABC10 confirmed he worked for the city of Sacramento from 2008 to 2014 during the time of the accused sexual assaults. He worked in the Department of Youth, Parks and Community Engagement (YPCE) from 2008 to 2014 in both part-time and full-time capacities. The majority of his employment was with the START program as a program leader and site coordinator. The city is in the process of confirming the exact locations where he worked and the roles he played.

