Kaiser Permanente plans to build new care center in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente is moving ahead with the City of Folsom to build a new, state-of-the-art comprehensive care center. The health care system submitted applications to the city Monday.

It will be Kaiser Permanente’s second comprehensive care center in Northern California. It will include urgent care, a surgery center, and more than 90 clinical offices offering mental health, adult and family medicine and other services.

The new, four-story care center will be 250,000 square-feet and will be added to the current property next to the Folsom Ambulatory Surgery Unit at 285 Palladio Parkway.

“The addition of more medical providers, specialty care services such as mental health, oncology, and urgent care, and well-paying jobs will continue to keep Folsom as one of the most desired and best places to live,” said Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell.

The expansion is estimated to add another 400 permanent jobs. The hospital's addition also includes 20 additional intensive care beds for the community, as well as 36 additional emergency room beds. The facility will represent a rise in shift of care from hospitals to outpatient settings.

A timeline has not yet been established as plans await final approval by the City of Folsom and the Kaiser Permanente Board of Directors.

