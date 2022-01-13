Kaiser Vacaville pharmacy closed after person enters hospital with gun

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. The emergency room remains open.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are asking people to avoid the area after a person with a gun entered the Kaiser Vacaville hospital.

Few details about the incident are currently known, but ABC10 has an inquiry out to the Vacaville Police Department for more information.

Police said they were told about a person with a gun entering the hospital just after 6 p.m. Thursday evening, but the person took off before police were able to find them.

The pharmacy was closed as the investigation continues but the emergency room remains open.

In a Facebook post, police said no one was hurt and that there was an officer on the hospital grounds when the incident happened.

WATCH ALSO: