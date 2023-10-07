Kansas City Chiefs superfan arrested in Lincoln after 4 months on the run

Prosecutors allege he spent several months last year robbing banks in the Midwest and laundering the money through casinos before he was first arrested.

LINCOLN, Calif. — A Kansas man, also known as Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘ChiefsAholic,’ is now in custody after four months on the run.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Missouri, 28-year-old Xaviar Babudar was arrested Friday in Lincoln, California.

He was charged with bank theft in Dec. 2022 after a Tulsa bank robbery. Prosecutors say he was released on bond in February, and then removed his ankle monitor and left the area in March.

