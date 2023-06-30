Sacramento family sees justice for mother killed in domestic violence shooting

Prosecutors say Fard Smithson shot and killed Keela Cole after one of his friends made fun of her cooking.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento family says they finally have justice nearly two years after a loving mother was shot and killed by her boyfriend over a plate of food.

The boyfriend was convicted of murder this week and prosecutors say there were cases of unreported domestic violence before the deadly shooting.

Jasmine Hood can only see her mother, Keela Cole, in photos now.

“One day you're OK, you don't realize you can't just call your mom. The next day you want to call your mom and then it's like... oh, I can't call my mom,” said Hood.

It’s been almost two years since her mother was killed at her Arden-Arcade apartment and days since Fard Smithson was convicted of first-degree murder.

Jasmine learned throughout the trial there were cases of domestic violence ahead of the shooting.

The Sacramento nonprofit WEAVE says about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of physical violence by a partner in their lifetime, and abusive behaviors aren’t always obvious to others, even a daughter.

“Knowing how my mom is, she loves and she loves hard. She's not going to tell someone that the person she loves is abusing her, because she doesn't want you to look any differently on them,” said Hood.

She says the loss of her mother was unimaginable, but she hopes her loss will be a warning to others to look for the signs of domestic violence in their families.

Smithson faces a maximum sentence of 53 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Aug. 11.