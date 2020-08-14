Kern County seeks help locating suspects accused of embezzling millions from agriculture business

The Sheriff's Office issues arrest warrants for Jon William Schmidt and Deborah Hollis-Coburn on July 30.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Have you seen these suspects?

The Kern County Sheriff' Office [KCSO] is looking for people connected to corporate theft of over $4 million from a local agricultural business.

KCSO concluded a three year investigation into the embezzlement by issuing arrest warrants for the suspects, identified as Jon William Schmidt and Deborah Hollis-Coburn.

Both Schmidt and Hollis-Coburn are from Tracy, California, and have not been located since police issued the two warrants on July 30.

If you have any information on the suspects' whereabouts, Kern County is asking you to call the Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-311, Detective Contreras at (661) 391-7606 or the Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

