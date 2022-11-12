Kevin Hart announces stop at Golden 1 Center

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced a Sacramento tour date.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kevin Hart announced the addition of a Sacramento date to his 2022 Reality Check Tour. The show will take place at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Sept. 23rd at 10 a.m. PST at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presales beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. PST through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

According to rules set by the venue, the show is a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at Golden 1 Center, phones will be secured in individual pouches to be opened at the end of the show. Guests will have possession of their devices at all times and can only access them in designated phone use areas.

Anyone using their device in the performance space will be escorted out the venue by security.

Tickets are on sale now for all other shows on the Reality Check Tour at KevinHartNation.com.

