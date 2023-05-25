California Assemblymember Kevin McCarty running for Sacramento mayor

McCarty made the announcement shortly after the current mayor, Darrell Steinberg said he would not run for a third term.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said Thursday he will be running for Sacramento mayor.

McCarty made the announcement shortly after the current mayor, Darrell Steinberg said he would not run for a third term.

"I’m a homegrown Sacramentan ready to lean in to tackle our problems head-on. We need real solutions to address homelessness and housing affordability, grow our economy, support our workers and families while improving neighborhood safety and livability. I’ll bring my experience as a neighborhood leader, Housing and Redevelopment Commissioner, City Councilmember and State Assemblymember to build partnerships and deliver results for Sacramento." McCarty said in a statement.

McCarty represents the 6th Assembly District, which includes most of the city of Sacramento.

He is also the 3rd person to throw their hat in the ring for mayor after Flo Cofer and Maggy Krell previously announced their candidacies.

Watch more on ABC10: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shares an update on his future in office