Placer County deputies treating disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction

She was last seen at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the case is being treated as an abduction.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is calling for help after a 16-year-old girl disappeared from a party.

The sheriff's office identified the missing girl as Kiely Rodni. She was last seen at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. Deputies said she was last seen around 12:30 a.m. with more than 100 juveniles and young adults at the party.

Her silver 2013 Honda CRV is also missing, and her phone has been out service since the party, according to the sheriff's office. The Honda has a California license plate of "8YUR127."

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies are treating the case as an abduction because Rodni's car hasn't been found yet despite the resources they've dedicated to the search.

Kiely is described as standing at 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen with green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings, a nose ring and jewelry.

Anyone with information on where she is is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 530-886-5375 or the tip line at 530-581-6320, option 7.

Her mother shared the following message on Facebook through the Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

As Placer County Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate Kiely’s disappearance and follow up on multiple leads, Kiely Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has a plea to the community. If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call our tip line: (530) 581-6320, Option 7. Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 7, 2022

