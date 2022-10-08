After five days, there are few new clues in disappearance of Kiely Rodni

"We’re struggling with clues," said Nevada County Sheriff's Office Captain Sam Brown

TRUCKEE, Calif. — With the search for Kiely Rodni entering a fifth day, officials say they are struggling for new clues in the disappearance of the Truckee 16-year-old Saturday after she attended a large party near the Prosser Family Campground.

"It’s tiring for law enforcement as well, and we want to be able to supply all the right answers, especially to the family, and it’s hard to look somebody in the face and tell them you don’t have those answers," said Nevada County Sheriff's Office Captain Sam Brown in a Wednesday press conference.

"We’re struggling with clues, and so searches aren’t super successful if you don’t have a direction of where to search," Brown added.

After making another plea to the public for information, authorities on Wednesday released three additional photos detectives have received that could help the investigation.

The first photo depicts a hoodie Kiely was loaned on August 5th, the day before she went missing.

The second photo is an actual depiction of Kiely’s 2013 silver Honda CR-V from the winter.

The third is the last known photo of Kiely, seen just hours before her disappearance. She is seen wearing a black body suit, green Dickies pants, and a black studded belt.

In a community meeting Wednesday night, Placer County Sheriff's Captain Troy Sander asked that parents of young people attending the Friday night party come forward with any information that could help in the investigation.

