Kiely Rodni disappearance: What we know so far

There are few clues in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As the search for a missing Truckee teenager stretches into another day, there continue to be few details surrounding her disappearance and what she might be.

Rodni vanished after attending a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials said her phone is out of service, and her 2013 Honda CRV with license plate "8YUR127" cannot be found.

Despite Rodni having been at a party of up to 300 people, deputies say there are few clues for investigators to follow.

Rodni is a 16-year-old who stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her disappearance is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 530-581-6320 and press option 7. Her family said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that they hope leads to Rodni's safe return.

Who is Kiely Rodni?

Kiely Rodni's name has been in headlines since Aug. 6, when she disappeared following a party near the Prosser Family Campground.

“She’s always so good about checking in and just letting me know where she is and I haven’t heard from her,” Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, Rodni's mother, told ABC10. “It’s just scary when you don’t know where your kid is.”

Her mother said her daughter graduated high school at 16 with high honors. She's described as an intelligent, beautiful and kind person.

Where is the AMBER Alert?

On Aug. 7, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said they were treating Rodni's disappearance as an abduction. However, officials said they don't actually have the evidence to say that is, in fact, an abduction.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told ABC10 that they started treating the case as an abduction because they haven't been able to find Rodni's Honda, despite the resources they've dedicated to the search effort.

AMBER Alerts have to meet certain requirements. While Rodni's case hits three out of four requirements, deputies don't have evidence that this was an abduction. More information on the AMBER Alert process is available HERE.

What clues are left behind?

Authorities have released a handful of images as the search effort continues.

One photo depicts a hoodie Rodni was loaned on Aug. 5, the day before she went missing.

Another photo is an actual depiction of Kiely’s 2013 silver Honda CR-V from the winter.

A photo of Kiely, seen just hours before her disappearance, was also released. She is seen wearing a black body suit, green Dickies pants, and a black studded belt.

On Aug. 11, the Placer County Sheriff's Office released a photo that was taken of Rodni before she went missing. Deputies called attention to the necklace she is seen wearing in the photo and asked for anyone who might have seen it to reach out to the sheriff's office.

Deputies have also asked that parents of young people who attended the party come forward with any information that could help the investigation.

WATCH ALSO: