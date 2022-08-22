Timeline of search for missing Truckee teen, Kiely Rodni

After 15 days of searching, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Monday it believes Kiely Rodni was found dead in her car in the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Kiely Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 after a party with around 200-300 people at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Then, 15 days later on Aug. 21, Adventures With Purpose said they found her car and a body in Prosser Creek Reservoir.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said Monday, Aug. 22, they believe the body is that of missing teen Kiely Rodni, but have not positively identified her yet.

"It is more than likely where we are today and we wanted to make sure that the family had all of that information first. The last thing we want to do is have them learn information outside of our team," Moon said.

Here's what we know about the disappearance and search for Kiely Rodni.

August 6: The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post about a missing 16-year-old named Kiely Rodni last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

‼️MISSING PERSON - Community Help Needed‼️ We need your help in locating missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who was last... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 6, 2022

August 7: The Placer County Sheriff’s Office set up a tip line for Rodni. Her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, shared a video message on Facebook through the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

"We just want her home. We're so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much. And Kiely, we love you and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you. And if anybody else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be, if you have any ideas or thoughts, please come forward and share them," Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said in part of the video.

At this point in the investigation, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said they were treating her disappearance as an abduction because Rodni's car hadn't been found.

August 8: The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they coordinated with California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police, FBI, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office as they searched for Rodni. Air operations crew flew over the I-80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line, and searched around the Prosser Lake area.

August 9: A photo from a surveillance video from a local business in Truckee was released where Rodni was seen on August 5 at 6:08 p.m. before she went missing. Rodni can be seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes.

August 10: A photo of Rodni's 2013 silver Honda CR-V is released along with a photo of a sweatshirt she was loaned on August 5 the day before she went missing.

August 11: The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they only have information on Rodni's last known location before she went missing. Detectives from local, state, and federal agencies continued to follow leads and conduct interviews to try to find Rodni and her car.

August 14: The Placer County Sheriff's Office said between 200-300 people were at the party on August 6. A video from earlier in the evening of the party shows Rodni in a white and pink sweatshirt, but they are unsure if she was wearing it when she was last seen.

August 15: Adventures With Purpose posted on Facebook saying they were heading to California to help with the search for Rodni.

Searching for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni Searching for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni Many of you have reached out making us aware of the missing teen in California, Kiely Rodni and if AWP can join the search. AWP left Oregon August 1st with all its gear heading to the mid west with no plans to return until the end of the month. However, with 10 days passing and no answers for Kiely’s family, we are going to cancel all of our other cases after we wrap previous commitments in Wisconsin, and will drive straight through to California to aid in the search for Kiely. Our goal will be to arrive late Friday evening. Send any Info and Tips to doug@adventureswithpurpose.com We hope that Kiely’s family will receive answers To her disappearance prior to our arrival, but if not, we will do all we can to help bring the disappearance of Kiely to a close. Thanks you everyone for your support and assistance. Donations are appreciated to help with food and fuel expenses. Donation links and merchandise can be located at https://AdventuresWithPurpose.com Posted by Adventures With Purpose on Monday, August 15, 2022

August 18: As part of the investigation into Rodni's disappearance, Truckee Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff's Office did sex offender sweeps in the Truckee and North Tahoe area.

August 21: Adventures With Purpose posted on Facebook saying they found Kiely Rodni with her car in 14' of water in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. They said they notified the family and law enforcement was on their way. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by Adventures With Purpose and had not yet confirmed the identity of the person in the vehicle.

August 22: The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference they recovered a car from Prosser Creek Reservoir and believe it is Kiely Rodni's body inside, but they have not positively confirmed it.

The Rodni-Nieman Family also released a statement:

"We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks. We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today. Mr. Rogers famously told a story of “looking for the helpers” whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you.

While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.

There are certain occasions when words fail. Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life’s song while we celebrate our daughter’s spirit and heal our souls."

August 23: The Placer County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for this date, and a toxicology report would likely take four to six weeks.