Kiely Rodni Latest: Car pulled from reservoir, Placer Sheriff to update on missing Truckee teen

A specialty search and recovery team, Adventures with Purpose, announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Creek Reservoir.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials will give an update on Monday morning in the search for the missing Truckee teenager, Kiley Rodni.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. (ABC10 will broadcast it on the Morning News at 11 and on our mobile app. Watch it HERE.)

A specialty search and recovery team, Adventures with Purpose, said Sunday that they found her car and a body inside it during a search of Prosser Creek Reservoir.

Adventures with Purpose says on a Facebook post that it found that they found it in 14 feet of water. The group says it has notified the Rodni family about the discovery. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed whether the car is Rodni's or whether she was found inside it.

The search and recovery team has been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished.

Linda Luchetti, a media coordinator for Rodni's family, said the family has no word from law enforcement on the validity of Adventures with Purpose's post.

Officials removed a light-colored SUV from Prosser Creek Reservoir Sunday evening.

Rodni vanished after attending a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials said her phone is out of service, and her 2013 Honda CRV with license plate "8YUR127" cannot be found.

Despite Rodni having been at a party of up to 300 people, deputies said there have been few clues for investigators to follow.

