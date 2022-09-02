Dive team who found Kiely Rodni's body, car releases video about search

Kiely Rodni went missing on Aug. 6 after a party with around 200-300 people at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRUCKEE, Calif — Adventures with Purpose, the dive team who found the body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, released a video on Friday detailing the search for the 16-year-old.

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 after a party with around 200-300 people at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Then, 15 days later on Aug. 21, Adventures with Purpose said they found her car and a body in Prosser Creek Reservoir.

In the caption of the video, Adventures with Purpose said the original video showed a phone call made to Kiley's aunt and grandmother when her vehicle was found in the water. The phone call was removed after a request from a family spokesperson.

"As in all of our past cases, we prioritize the wishes of the family first and foremost. We are honored to serve Kiely's family to help bring closure during these hard times. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Rodni-Nieman family so that healing can begin and more answers be brought to light in the weeks and months ahead," Adventures with Purpose wrote.

In an earlier press conference, Sam Brown with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement found out about Kiely Rodni being found with her car through a social media post.

“I don’t know that we received a first call, I think we reached out to them after we read it online,” Brown said. “I’m not sure, you know, again, with 150 law enforcement officials it's possible that a call came in and something happened, but from the unified command and talking with my partners, none of us were aware of an initial, so we tasked the investigative sergeant with contacting them and reaching out. I believe, best I know, we did that proactively on our end.”

“I believe there are still some sketchy details on exactly how that contact went out, so I don’t want to speak on behalf of the family,” Brown said when asked if Adventures with Purpose reached out to the family.

“Once we confirmed it was indeed Kiely’s vehicle, we immediately notified family, law enforcement and dad and grandpa were on scene within minutes,” Doug Bishop with Adventures with Purpose said in a video statement.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office previously said a toxicology report would likely take four to six weeks.

A celebration of Kiely's life is planned for Sept. 10 at Truckee Regional Park from 1-5 p.m., according to an Instagram account created to find Kiely Rodni.

"Kiely's disappearance allowed our community to share unbridled love, support and compassion with one another. Let's join as a community once more in her name; this time to remember, dance and heal. We faced an unimaginable fear together, and together we are stronger now. "

Watch the full video: How We FOUND Kiely Rodni

Watch more on ABC10: California Heat Wave: Bracing Sacramento County rivers for Labor Day weekend