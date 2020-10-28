Placer County approves name change for 'offensive' street in North Lake Tahoe

Multiple public comments and two petitions that garnered over 500 signatures each helped prompt the change.

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A North Lake Tahoe street is getting a name change — from "Coon Street" to "Raccoon Street" — after residents deemed the name offensive.

Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal for the name change on Tuesday, Oct. 27, citing that multiple public comments and requests were made to change the name, as well as two community-initiated petitions with over 500 signatures in favor of a change.

"Due to the offensive connotation of the word "Coon," staff is proposing that the road name be changed to the original intended animal name, which is Raccoon," Rebecca Taber of the engineering and surveying division for Placer County said at the board meeting.

The area where the newly named Raccoon Street is located in an area that Taber says all the roads were names after animals and fish.

The name change will cost the county $4,700 to change 28 road signs. Residents off or fronting Raccoon Street have been notified of the change.