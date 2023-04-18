Kings plan watch parties for Games 3 and 4 at Golden 1 Center

Admission is free but you'll need to reserve a ticket online

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are looking to finish the drill and win their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco this week, and you’ll be able to catch the action right here in Sacramento.

The Kings are hosting two watch parties at Golden 1 Center this week – one on Thursday, April 20 and the other on Sunday, April 23.

Fans will be able to sit in Golden 1 Center to watch the game and there will be music, performances, and food and drink specials. There will also be a pop-up shop at the entrance for fans to purchase merchandise.

Tickets for Thursday’s watch party are available now while tickets for Sunday’s watch party will be available starting Friday, April 21.

Parking is available in the West DOCO garage for $10.

Game 3 Watch Party: Thursday, April 20. Doors at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.

Game 4 Watch Party: Sunday, April 23. Doors at 11:30 a.m. with tip-off at 12:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to beat the crowds, you can also catch Game 4 on ABC10!

