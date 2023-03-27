Sacramento Kings ready for one of the biggest games in franchise history | Updates

The 16-year chase for the playoffs could end at the Golden 1 Center Monday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings meet the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Golden 1 Center for a chance to bust the 16-season playoff drought on their terms, but it won't be easy. Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak alive.

Monday's meeting will be the fourth of the season between the two teams and the Timberwolves are fresh off a win against the Golden State Warriors.

A win against the Timberwolves guarantees an end to the longest playoff drought in NBA history in front of a dedicated fanbase.

"Fans have always been loyal, super supportive... to this organization long before I even got here with the ups and downs. So, for us to be at this moment when it comes to making the playoffs, it's a lot of just gratefulness to them for just continue to support us," said Sacramento King Harrison Barnes.

Game Day Updates

In addition to the Sacramento Kings potentially clinching a playoff berth, Keegan Murray also stands to make history of his own. Murray is three shots behind Donovan Mitchell for the most three-pointers in a season for a rookie.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 21.2 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Kings : 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Timberwolves : 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.