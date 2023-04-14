How to get a ride under $10 from Roseville to Golden 1 Center for the Kings game

The bus leaves the Civic Center Transfer Point near 311 Vernon Street and arrives at the Sacramento Valley Station at 401 I Street,about a 5-minute walk to Golden 1.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Transit is offering nonstop rides from Roseville to Golden 1 Center for the Sacramento Kings playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

The bus will leave for Downtown Sacramento an hour and 15 minutes before game time so people will arrive about 30 minutes before tipoff.

The bus leaves the Civic Center Transfer Point near 311 Vernon Street and arrives at the Sacramento Valley Station at 401 I Street, about a 5-minute walk to Golden 1 Center. Find a map of the Roseville pickup location HERE.

The bus will leave the game 30 minutes after the game ends or when all reserved passengers are back on the bus.

For the general public, a round trip costs $9 and one-way costs $4.50.

For Roseville residents with a Roseville Transit Resident Discount photo ID card, a round trip costs $6.50 and a one-way trip is $3.25.

Find more information about the Game Day Express HERE.

