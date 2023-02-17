Kings Pride: Rocklin brewery sells out 'Light the Beam' beer

Fans and local businesses are taking notice of the success of the Sacramento Kings with a Rocklin brewery creating a Kings-inspired beer called Light the Beam.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Though the Sacramento Kings won't be playing together this week, fans can still see Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox at the NBA All-Star Game. This is the first time since the 2003-2004 season that the Kings are sending two players to play in the game.

After more than a decade of missing the playoffs, the Sacramento Kings are ranked third in the Western Conference. Also new this season is a bright, purple beam made up of four lasers that shines into the sky outside Golden 1 Center when the Kings win a game.

Now, it's almost impossible to attend a Kings' home game without hearing "light the beam" chants. With the Kings sitting at a record of 20-13 for conference games, the beam has been lit more often than not.

Fans and local businesses are taking notice of the "Beam Team" with one Rocklin brewery creating a Kings-inspired beer called 'Light the Beam.'

Brewer and co-owner of Moksa Brewing Company, Cory Meyer, said the first release sold out in hours and the second batch of about 130 cases sold out the same day.

“We are just building on the excitement of a great season. It’s a way for people to kind of buy into that and get pumped about it,” said Meyer.

"Light the Beam" is a Hazy Double IPA with a tropical medley tasting profile including guava, passionfruit, and a "whole bunch of pineapple," according to Moska's website.

Head brewer Derek Gallanosa said the next batch is set to release on Saturday, March 11.

“We’ll probably keep it to basketball season. I think it’s kind of a topical thing, and we will bring it back next year,” Meyer said.

Moksa Brewery is located at 5860 Pacific Street in Rocklin.

