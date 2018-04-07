The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is closing the Knoxville Wildlife Area because of the County Fire.

The announcement comes after the Knoxville-Berryessa Road, which runs through the wildlife area in northeastern Napa County, was shut down because of the fire.

Because of the unpredictability of the situation, the wildlife area will remain closed indefinitely. The CDFW will issue another press release when the area reopens.

The County Fire has grown to 72,500 acres and is 15 percent contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire. More than 2,600 fire personnel are working round-the-clock to douse the inferno.

