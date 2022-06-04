Twelve years ago, Kyron Horman disappeared from Skyline Elementary in Portland

Then 7 years old, Horman disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland on June 4, 2010. Despite ongoing efforts, his fate remains a mystery.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Twelve years ago on Saturday, 7-year-old Kyron Horman disappeared from Skyline Elementary School on the far northwest side of Portland. Despite major search efforts at the time and sporadic updates in the case since, his fate remains a mystery.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office marked the occasion on Saturday with a statement, which also included an age-progressed image of Kyron as he would look today, at 19 years old. The image was produced by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

"Kyron's disappearance continues to have a profound impact on our community," the sheriff's office said. "We remain just as dedicated to this investigation as we did twelve years ago. In collaboration with our Major Crimes Team partners, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the FBI, we are pursuing all investigative leads and will continue to do so until Kyron is located. This case remains open and active."

Horman attended a science fair at Skyline on June 4, 2010. At the time, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt with "CSI" emblazoned in green letters and a hand-print graphic. He was also wearing black cargo pants, white socks and black Sketchers sneakers with orange trim. He often wore glasses, and likely had them on when he disappeared.

He's described as having brown hair and blue eyes, with a distinctive V-shaped, strawberry-colored birthmark on his forehead.

Horman's mother, Desiree Young, has been keeping the case alive ever since his disappearance. She held a press conference on Saturday at Skyline Elementary to mark the anniversary.

For Young, there's always been one person who knows what happened on the day of her son's disappearance — Kyron's stepmother, Terri Horman, who brought Kyron to school the day he disappeared.

No charges have ever been filed in the case, though investigators also closely scrutinized Terri Horman. In 2012, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge referred to Terri as a "prime suspect" in the case. Terri has since moved to California and remarried, and she has long denied any wrongdoing.

According to the sheriff's office, DNA from Kyron's family and his own toothbrush have been submitted and are actively searched against the national DNA database. Dental records and X-rays have also been uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system for comparison to unidentified remains throughout the U.S.