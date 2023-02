The unplanned outage is mainly impacting the Laguna area and began just after 5 p.m.

LAGUNA, Calif. — Over a thousand residents near Elk Grove are without power, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District outage map.

SMUD says they're working to assess the outage and expect power to be restored by 6:15 p.m.

The SMUD outage map can be found HERE.