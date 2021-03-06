Lake Berryessa boat rental business rebuilds after 2020 wildfires

Days after the fire leveled the business, friends, family and employees began rebuilding.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Chad Frazier’s family has run Markley Cove Marina and Lake Berryessa Watersport Rentals since 1955.

“When the stay-at-home orders were lifted last summer, we braced for the best season ever, because more people were looking for local places to recreate," Frazier said. "We were booked solid seven days a week."

Then, the LNU Complex Fire hit, ripping through the hills surrounding the lake, leveling the marina, and destroying the entire fleet of boats and cabins.

The LNU Complex Fire burned through five counties across Northern California from late August through October 2020. Six people died in the fire and over 1,500 structures were either destroyed or damaged.

“If you think about it, we were an entire village, [had] our own freshwater production system, sewage treatment, and housing," Frazier said. "All of that was wiped out.”

Days after the fire, friends, family and employees began rebuilding. Now, less than a year later, they are reopen and hoping for a thriving comeback season this summer.

“We are so grateful for the timing, in that California should be reopening fully, just as we are," Frazier said.

