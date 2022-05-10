25,000 pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe waters by Clean Up the Lake

After a year-long effort, a team of 136 volunteer divers has cleaned up over 25,000 pounds of litter from the Lake Tahoe shoreline.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATELINE, Nev. — After a year-long endeavor, more than 25,000 pounds of litter was wiped out from the Lake Tahoe shoreline, according to a press release from Clean Up the Lake.

The Clean Up the Lake SCUBA team met its goal on Tuesday after cleaning out litter from 72 miles of Lake Tahoe waters. The project launched in May 2021, and has a team of 136 volunteer divers.

After 81 dive days with 189 separate clean-up dives, 626 cylinders of air used and nearly 25,000 pieces of litter, the effort was completed on May 10 when the dive team came full circle at Edgewood Tahoe, where they first began.

The extraordinary clean up initiative was led by the non-profit organization Clean Up the Lake and made possible by large contributions from a number of local entities, including a $100,000 donation from Tahoe Blue Vodka.

Now that the team has reached its most recent goal, its next step is to expand into cleaning other surrounding waters. This will include June Lake and Fallen Leaf Lake, both of which they are hoping to acquire enough funding to begin working on.

The team will also be returning to Donner Lake after its last clean up in 2020 to re-circle the waters for trash and and study invasive species.

Visit the Clean Up the Lake website to see how many pounds of trash the organization has cleared from Tahoe waters, report trash, volunteer, donate and for more information on future clean-up initiatives.

Watch more from ABC10: Clean-up event along American River Parkway hopes to spark action