Christmas Eve power outage leaves 300 Lake Tahoe area residents in the dark

At its peak, the outage knocked out electricity to an estimated 9,000 customers around Lake Tahoe.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A power outage, which started around 9 a.m. Friday, is impacting 300 customers in the Lake Tahoe region as of 5 p.m., Liberty Utilities reports

At its peak, the outage knocked out electricity to an estimated 9,000 customers around Lake Tahoe.  Liberty Utilities expects to have power fully restored by this evening. 

The cause of the outage is not yet known. In a tweet, Liberty Utilities said crews are working around the clock to restore power. 

Customers can check Liberty Utilities' website for updates. Customers can report outages by calling 844-245-6868.

