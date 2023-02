Officials say approximately 10-20 boats, jet skis, houseboats and the dock are on fire.

WINTERS, Calif. — Multiple agencies are fighting a large fire at Markley Cove in Lake Berryessa, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews managed to stop forward progress on the dock, but a broken off piece floated into the water, still on fire.

There are currently no reported injuries.

