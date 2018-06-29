Crews are on the scene of a fire burning near structures along state highway 99 in Stockton.

The fire spread along southbound SH 99 near 99 Frontage Road and Carpenter Road. ABC10’s Madison Wade was traveling in the area when she spotted the fire.

Large flames and thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the area for miles. The fire is burning in the vicinity of homes and businesses.

Two outbuildings have burned, but so far, fire crews have kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes. At least one power pole has burned causing the lines to arc.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

