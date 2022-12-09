Deputies said that while the gator hasn't approached anyone it also doesn't want to leave the area.

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street.

Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.

The gator, which measured 10'6" came out of the bayou looking for shade and another body of water, according to Timothy DeRamus, a trapper with Bayou City Gator Savers.

Deputies said the gator didn't approach anyone, but that it also didn't want to leave the neighborhood. They tried scaring the gator back into the bayou, but when it wouldn't budge, they called DeRamus.

In the Cinco Ranch area, DeRamus estimated he gets about 35 calls a year about gators. He also said he gets about 80 calls a year out of La Porte and Sheldon.

DeRamus says the gator could be anywhere between 35 and 95 years old, but that they would need a blood sample to be sure. The gator will now be taken to Gator Country near Beaumont.

Deputies want to remind everyone that if you see a gator out and about to give them space and respect, but also not to feed them since that makes them less afraid of humans.

Other recent gator sightings

It's not the first incident where an alligator decided to explore more of Houston this year.

In July, a home in northeast Harris County had a young alligator walk up to their door before Precinct 4 could capture and release it.

Back in May, another young alligator was spotted in the yard of a home near George Bush Park.

Harris County deputy constables lured the reptile into a trash bin by feeding it chicken. They then took it to a park near Barker Reservoir and released it.