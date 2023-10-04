Traffic delays expected due to large sinkhole forms in Grass Valley

The sinkhole formed at the intersection of Sierra College Drive and Ridge Road. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Traffic delays are expected due to a large sinkhole in Grass Valley, according to Grass Valley Police Department.

The sinkhole formed at the intersection of Sierra College Drive and Ridge Road near the entrance to Morgan Ranch.

Police say the sinkhole was caused by a leaking underground water main.

The intersection may be closed throughout the night for repairs and police are asking people to avoid the area.

