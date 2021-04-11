‘He is a danger to the community’ | Bail request denied for Larry Millete

The bail review hearing was held on Thursday for Larry Millete who is accused in the killing of his wife, Maya “May'' Millete.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista judge denied bail Thursday for Larry Millete on the grounds that he was "a danger to the community."

Millete will remain in custody while he awaits trail on murder in the alleged killing of his wife, Maya “May'' Millete.

Judge Maryann D'Addezio said the court must operate under the belief the allegations against Millete are true when setting bail. She said Millete is accused of murdering his wife while the children were at home and taking the 4-year-old son with him to dump her body. She denied Millete's request for bail.

Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles told the judge Millete is not only a danger to the public, he also is a danger to the couple's three children.

"They were at home when this incident occurred. We have information there had been property damage in the home when the defendant had been angry on prior occasions. There have been manipulation tactics by the defendant to control and manipulate May, and I think it's reasonable to believe he would transfer those to his children as well," she said.

Thursday’s court appearance comes after prosecutors filed a court motion aimed at keeping him in jail.

The motion filed October 21 and entitled “People’s request to deny bail” contained new information in the case including quotes of statements Maya Millete allegedly made to friends in 2020 about her husband.

“Larry does have a scary temper... nothing the people outside of the family have seen,” Maya was quoted as saying last year. “I don't think he would hurt me, but I think he would hurt the kids to get back at me."

The prosecutor wrote that Larry Millete would not only be a danger to his children – as well as a flight risk – if released on bail; he might also try to murder the man he suspected of having an affair with his wife, May.

“The defendant told May's brother he was willing to pay $20,000... to possibly kill the man involved in the affair with May," the motion stated.

News 8 is not identifying the man involved in the alleged affair, and he has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Thursday Millete's defense attorney, Bonita Martinez, told the judge her client is a military veteran with no history of violence. She said he's not a flight risk, and pointed out he could have fled town during the past year, but did not. She said Millete has agreed to wear an ankle bracelet and follow restrictions that only allow him to go to work and back home.

Outside the courtroom, Martinez told News 8 there's no evidence May is dead.

"You cannot rule out the theories that she disappeared on her own volition or her own will. We believe she's still alive. The problem here is the investigation of the authorities is focused on her death," said Martinez.

In a November 2 response entitled "Defendant Request to Set Bail" Martinez alleged, "May had wanted a divorce, and was having an affair with a married man, whose wife was pregnant at the time. May Millete had an abortion prior to her disappearance on or about January 8, 2021. May had expressed interest in leaving the family. She had been intoxicated more frequently, out drinking with friends and her relatives, and other men. May had been acting erratically and locking herself inside her bedroom and would not allow the children to see her at times and she would not join the children for breakfast, lunch or dinner."

Additionally, the defense filing detailed allegations that, "May performed or entered into those things we know to be sexually wrong. She had no shame. She had no sexual shame, and she gave up going to church. May did not let anyone know where exactly she was going or when she was going to return to the house."

The defense filing included a sworn declaration from Larry Millete's mother, which made similar claims.

Larry Millete has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of possession of an illegal assault weapon. His next court appearance is set for December 16 in Chula Vista court.