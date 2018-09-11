ROCKLIN, Calif. -- Lisa Fine survived a mass shooting. Now she's helping other survivors.

"Why are these monsters trying to kill all these beautiful people?" Fine said, referring to Wednesday night's mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks that left 12 people dead.

Fine knows all too well what the survivors of this tragedy will experience over the next several years. A little over a year ago, Fine was present at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, when a gunman opened fire, resulting to the deaths of 59 people.

RELATED STORY: These are the victims of the California Thousand Oaks shooting

"Right now what they're going through is complete shock. It's a surreal feeling. I get chills even telling you about it. You don't know who you are anymore," Fine explained.

This is something that motivated Fine to start her own non-profit, Route91 Strong, which provides financial support and care for survivors of mass shootings.

"If they need any help, they can reach out to us and apply for financial assistance for anything that they may need. We just want to make sure that they're okay and we reach their immediate needs."

To find out more about Route91 Strong, or if you would like to help other survivors, visit www.route91strong.org.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV