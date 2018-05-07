Cal Fire is reporting more containment for the County Fire after a day where there was no acreage growth.

According to Cal Fire, the County now sits at 30 percent contained, while still at 86,00 acres burned. Fire officials were reporting that acreage number on the Fourth of July.

#CountyFire [update] east of Lake Berryessa (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 86,000 acres and 30% contained. Evacuations in effect. https://t.co/z2FpwZpLhk pic.twitter.com/ATsYI6OUiG — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 5, 2018

Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents in parts of Yolo and Napa Counties.

The Pawnee Fire has crossed 90 percent containment, 92 to be exact. It currently sits at 15,00 acres. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, all evacuation orders have been lifted.

