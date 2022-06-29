'We will take it from here' | City of Lathrop opens first Police Department

According to the Lathrop Police Department, the first crime reported to officers after the department's ribbon cutting on Wednesday was a gas theft.

LATHROP, Calif. — For the first time in city history Wednesday, white patrol cars, with lights and sirens blaring, made their way down Lathrop’s River Island Parkway under the badge of the Lathrop Police Department.

The Lathrop Police Department, which launched at noon on Wednesday, is the city of Lathrop's first dedicated law-enforcement agency after 31 years of contracting with the San Joaquin County Sheriffs' Office for law enforcement services within the city.

“We're excited; it's a great day," said Raymond Bechler, the department's Chief of Police. "We've been training and getting ready for this day for such a long period of time. It just feels good to finally get out there and be part of the community."

Citing the city’s rapid growth and financial security in recent years, the Lathrop City Council voted in April of 2021 to create a new police department.

Just over a year later, a $12.6 million police headquarters is now open, and 35 police officers are on the streets.

For Bechler, the past few months have been spent preparing his officers and department staff while honing in on the community’s priorities for the department, primarily through a survey.

“Three priorities emerged for the community, and that's police accountability, community engagement and transparency," Bechler said. "So when I see this agency into the future, it's really taking care of the community needs and making those three issues a focal point for our agency and officers."

In addition to 35 sworn officers, the Lathrop Police Department has hired 12 non-sworn staff members to handle administrative duties and has contracted with the City of Ripon to handle 911 call dispatching.

While Bechler said he plans to grow the department in the future, for now, he will focus on building the community's trust and working with the officers and staff members already on the job.

"We look forward to making this community feel safe and free from the fear of crime and just really helping with the quality of life issue," Bechler said.

At noon on Wednesday, with his radio in hand and as officers started their engines, Bechler aired a message to his officers over their radios, thanking the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office for their service and saying, "We will take it from here."

Directly after the inaugural radio message, a ribbon at the Lathrop Police Department's back gate was cut and the city's first 35 officers went on patrol.

"It was emotional just to say that we are actually taking over the police services," Bechler said. "I just feel the excitement and responsibility and all that, but I know our staff is ready."

According to the Lathrop Police Department, the first call that officers responded to came in at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday reporting a gas theft from a semi truck.