What we know about Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman shot and killed by police at the Capitol

The 35-year-old Air Force veteran lived in Ocean Beach with her husband. Her uncle choked back tears as he told us that Ashli Babbitt was a patriot.

Warning: Some scenes in the video featured in this story contain graphic content.

"She loved her country. She loved our president Trump," said Anthony Mazziott Jr., Babbitt's uncle

The young San Diego woman shot and killed by police Wednesday during the breach at the Capitol, served our country in the Air Force for more than a decade. She survived several tours overseas.

Her uncle, who lives in Spring Valley, can't believe what happened to his 35-year-old niece, Ashli Babbitt who called Ocean Beach home.

"She died at a young age. She did many tours in Afghanistan for our country and shot by someone in our country...." said Mazziott.

Video shows the chaotic scene in which Babbitt was shot. In the video, you can see a group inside the capitol building breaking a window to the speaker's lobby. Babbitt can be seen about to climb through the window when a shot rings out. She falls backward as others look on, stunned. She was confirmed dead at the hospital.

"She was fanatical, she loves her country and president and did everything she could to get the president reelected... And she thought she could influence whatever was happening in Washington that day," said Mazziott.

Babbitt was the CEO of Fowler's Pool Service & Supply, Inc. in Spring Valley.

"She had no children. She was fanatical about running her business. She loved people," said Mazziott .

Her uncle tell us that she has four brothers who all live in San Diego, along with her parents and grandfather.

Her uncle says she was fanatical about our democracy.

And for those who are calling her a domestic terrorist, this is how he wants her to be remembered.

"Someone who served her country and loved it. And our democracy and ultimately gave her life for it," said Mazziott.

He has these final words.

"I wish we could all come down and figure out how to get along. God bless America," added Mazziott.

The Capitol Police Chief said the officer who shot Babbitt has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, and the officer's police powers have been suspended. The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department is also investigating the shooting.

"As protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where members of Congress were sheltering in place, a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female," Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement released Thursday. "Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as Ashli Babbitt."