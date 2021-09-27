'Luv' your college? 11 Colorado license plates are up for auction

Proceeds fund grants to help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

DENVER — Anyone who has dreamed of having a license plate that shows their college pride now has their chance in an auction that runs through Friday and benefits people with disabilities in Colorado.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee launched the auction at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, for the rights to use several Colorado license plates with references to colleges and universities.

The license plates are:

SKO

ILOVECU

ILUVCSU

ILOVEDU

ILUVMSU

CC4EVER

MINER

1TUFBUF

CORAMS

BUFLUV

RAMTUF

The auction ends at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Winners are buying the rights to use the phrase on their Colorado license plate.

> Video above: Why do I have to remove old license plate stickers?

Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund grants for ideas to improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities in Colorado.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee has raised more than $80,000 this year from the sales of license plate configurations and has awarded $40,000 in grants, according to a news release.

“Whether you are a Buff, a Ram, a Miner, a Tiger or a Pioneer, this fall you can celebrate homecoming and support Coloradans with disabilities,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera in the release.

Go here to bid on one of the license plates.

