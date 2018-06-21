A man with connections to a South Lake Tahoe child learning center was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

On June 15, the police department received information regarding a possibly on-going child sexual assault at the Pequenos Rascals Learning Center. Police said multiple victims came forward and reported a pattern of abuse dating back at least two years.

On Wednesday, June 20, David Rodriquez-Flores, one of the licensees of Pequenos Rascals Learning Center, was taken into custody in this case.

Rodriguez-Flores’ bail was set at $500,000.

The California Department of Social Services is working with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department to investigate the case further.

