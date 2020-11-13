Cal Fire lifts suspension on burning in Placer, Nevada, Yuba, Sierra County

The firefighting agency said cooler temperatures and higher humidity have started decrease the threat of wildfires in California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Cal Fire is lifting a suspension on burning in Placer, Nevada, Yuba and Sierra counties with the start of winter weather lessening the risk of more major wildfires in 2020.

Effective Nov. 16, residents in these counties can once again burn on permitted days. Agricultural burns within certain areas must first be inspected by Cal Fire until the official end to fire season.

Cal Fire said in a press release that "cooler temperature, higher humidity and winter weather" has helped decrease the threat of wildfires as California recovers from a historic fire season.

"Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire always," Cal Fire said.

For people wishing to burn, you must first verify that it is in fact a burn day. Residents in these areas can check with their local Air Quality Management District. Individuals are also responsible for the fires they set and can be held liable for allowing a fire to escape their control.

Cal Fire has some pile burning tips that are important to keep in mind:



Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do not burn on windy days.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire always.

