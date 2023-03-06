Lightning strike causes fire in Plumas National Forest

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on the Mount Hough Ranger District and burned approximately two-thirds of an acre before being contained by firefighters.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A lightning fire was spotted and put out in Butterfly Valley near Quincy Saturday evening, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on the Mount Hough Ranger District and burned approximately two-thirds of an acre before being contained by firefighters, according to the United States Forest Service Plumas division.

"Butterfly Valley received heavy lightning last Monday and this fire is a holdover from that storm," said officials in a press release."[Fire's can] remain undetectable until dryer conditions, increased winds and other factors cause them to spread and become more visible."

Thunderstorm activity has been rolling over from this past week into the weekend and is forecast to continue through next week.