Lime Fire: 1 person dead after mobile home fire near Paradise

One person was found dead at the Lime Saddle Estates Mobile Home Park near Paradise on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters with the Butte County unit responded to reports of a fire around 4:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the mobile home fire and controlled the nearby vegetation that had caught fire.

The fire is under investigation.

#Limefire [Final] Firefighters were dispatched at 4:15 AM, to a fully involved mobile home with extension to the vegetation . Firefighters began suppressing the mobile home and controlled the vegetation. Upon overhaul a body was discovered interior. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/wHaREbPrUU — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 17, 2022

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

