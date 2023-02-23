1 person dead after crashing into tree in Lincoln

When officers arrived they found a vehicle crashed into a large tree on Nicolaus Road.

LINCOLN, Calif — One person is dead after crashing into a large tree in Lincoln, Thursday.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to reports of a crash on Nicolaus Road between Lakeside Drive and Joiner Parkway around 4:35 a.m. When officers arrived they found a vehicle crashed into a large tree.

The driver was unresponsive and later declared dead. The crash is under investigation and it is not known if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

The person who died has not been identified and no one else was involved in the crash.

