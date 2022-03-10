Bruno Mars, The Eagles and Santana performing in Lincoln at grand opening for casino's new venue

Each night of the 3-day grand opening celebration will feature a different headliner.

LINCOLN, Calif. — Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln is planning a star-studded lineup for the opening of its newest venue, The Venue at Thunder Valley, in Feb. 2023.

The Venue – when complete – will seat 4,500 and host musical acts, comedy shows and comedy shows. The casino broke ground on the project back in March 2021.

Now, we know who will help the casino celebrate the opening on Presidents’ Day weekend…

The Eagles will be performing on Friday, Feb. 17 (Tickets range from $300-$680 plus taxes and fees)

Bruno Mars will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 18 (Tickets range from $300-$680 plus taxes and fees)

Santana will be performing on Sunday, Feb. 19 (Tickets range from $200-$480 plus taxes and fees)

All shows are 21+ but guests ages 13-20 can attend if accompanied by an adult older than 21.

The public onsale for all three shows is on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. The venue is located at 1200 Athens Avenue in Lincoln.

