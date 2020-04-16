LINCOLN, Calif — Communities have come together in more ways than one since California's stay-at-home order was put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week the city of Lincoln has adapted a creative campaign to encourage local spending.

It’s called "Love Lincoln" and it was first rolled out in 2019 by the city, Downtown Lincoln, and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. Each month, two themes are introduced.

The week of April 12 was supposed to be “Out to Lunch Week.” Now it’s “Into Lunch Week.” It is just one of the ways the campaign has been adjusted because of stay-at-home orders.

Businesses like Lincoln’s popular Old Town Pizza tell ABC10 the awareness brought on by the campaign has helped give their employees a needed boost in morale.

“Our team is having a lot of fun with it,” said Reese Browning, one of the restaurant’s owners. “We’ve created some merchandise like bandanas customers can use as face masks.”



Browning said the campaign has been great for business, too.

“We've had two really good days,” he said. “Monday and Tuesday were both a little better than last week so the Love Lincoln campaign is definitely working.”

The hope is that the boost to local businesses will last far beyond the “In to Lunch” themed week.

“It's really important that we all work together to make sure that our local communities stay strong,” Browning said.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento County to enforce 'stay at home,' car explosion leads to crackdown