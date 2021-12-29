Man killed in crash outside Lincoln after hitting embankment, CHP says

The Nissan car driver suffered fatal injuries after a solo crash on Tuesday night, where the car was on its roof when discovered by California Highway Patrol.

LINCOLN, Calif. — Auburn Area California Highway Patrol said its investigating a solo car crash where the vehicle became airborne before rolling at least once and landing on its roof.

CHP responded to the scene at Moore Road and Nelson Lane just outside Lincoln on Tuesday night — coming across the driver's Nissan Murano.

Investigators said his speed rate is not yet known, but he would go on to lift off the roadway surface after hitting an embankment. The driver was not wearing his seat belt, and was thrown from the car where he suffered major injuries.

The yet-to-be identified driver died of his injuries after being transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Alcohol and drugs have not been determined as a factor, but will be confirmed through a toxicology report from the Placer County Coroner's Office.